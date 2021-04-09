YHSGR Launches Certification Program through Their Proprietary Online University Training Platform
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, the real estate brokerage known for producing award-winning agents who earn high six to seven figure incomes, announced today that they have expanded their comprehensive online university program, YHSGR University, to include certifications for skills training in Working with Buyers and Workers with Sellers.
The Working with Buyers certification contains 84 modules designed to teach agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty the exclusive and proprietary system to deliver client satisfaction and agent success. The program covers a range of practical skills such as The VIP Buyers Systems, Understand the Buyer and the Buying Process, Applying the FIRM Formula, The Buyer Offer Package, The Lifetime Clients System, and How to Show Homes Daily to the Buyers, including homes that the consumers cannot find online (such as: for sale by owners, new homes, corporate owned properties, coming soon properties, and many other off-market exclusive listings).
The Working with Sellers certification contains 110 modules that cover everything agents need to know about working with sellers from the perspective of expert Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents and trainers. Topics include the VIP Seller Benefits System, exclusive and proprietary Quantum Leap ‘working with sellers’ system, 10 Tips to Highly Successful Presentation, The Ultimate Sellers Benefits Presentation, The Ultimate Clients Service System, trade-in programs, the Seller Satisfaction guarantees, and more.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty University empowers its real estate professionals to dominate in the market with access to 800+ exclusive courses. With 24/7 access, real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can leverage the expertise of North America’s #1 ranking Real Estate coach, Craig Proctor, and billion-dollar agents Todd Walters and Rudy L. Kusuma to grow their own business. Courses on working with buyers, working with sellers, investing in real estate, real estate sales, negotiation strategies, exclusive and proprietary systems, and daily motivation are just some of the extensive video training content offered inside YHSGR University’s premier business training platform.
“Real estate agents and brokers who take advantage of the certifications through Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty University are literally getting the step-by-step exclusive and proprietary proven formula of how we produce the nation’s top performing agents and deliver the highest level of clients’ experience,” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.
To learn more about joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s award-winning team or for more information about their online university programs, reach out through www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
