CATCH Global Foundation Adds Three New Board Members as it Expands Whole Child Program Line-Up

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the world leaders in providing evidence-based Whole Child health programming, CATCH Global Foundation, today announced the addition of three new members to their esteemed Board of Directors: Nicholas Saccaro with Quest Food Management Services in Chicago, Kevin Ryan with Delta Dental Community Cares Foundation in San Francisco, and Stefani Dawkins with Wells Fargo & Company, also in San Francisco.

"We are delighted to have Stefani, Kevin, and Nick bring their expertise and experience to CATCH, as 2021 looks to be another exciting year of growth for our organization," said CATCH Global Foundation CEO, Duncan Van Dusen. "Our board is helping us build capacity to manage an ever-expanding portfolio of Whole Child health programs and grant-funded projects."

CATCH's Whole Child programs reach over 3 millions kids in the U.S. annually, and later this year the organization will add a program, CATCH Healthy Smiles, that addresses oral health. Tooth decay is the most common childhood disease and causes tens of millions of missed school hours due to dental problems each year. In addition to teaching better oral health practices, promoting “”tooth friendly” foods in the school cafeteria is an important component of CATCH’s approach to oral health education.

“Stefani’s years of experience working in ethics and compliance, and with nonprofits in the K-12 education space, Nick’s experience in school food services, and Kevin’s expertise in oral health through Delta Dental – the largest dental plan system in the nation – make them particularly well suited additions to the board as we navigate these new program areas,” added Van Dusen.

About the New Board Members

Stefani Dawkins

Stefani Dawkins is an experienced ethics and compliance leader with an extensive scope of Legal and Education experience. She has served in Board of Director and Board Advisor roles with nonprofits serving K-12 public schools and Community Colleges. Stefani is currently employed with Wells Fargo Bank where she leads various teams responsible for the planning and execution of strategic enterprise risk and governance initiatives. She has developed several industry leading, award-winning ethics and compliance programs recognized for innovative use of technology in corporate legal practice. Stefani earned a Masters degree in Organization Development from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science and Law from San Jose University. She is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) and Online Education Design. She has been recognized locally and nationally for excellence in the Legal profession and for her work to help establish the law that defines Paralegals in the state of California. Stefani is a native Californian, loves the outdoors, hiking, cooking, reading and spending time with her family.

Kevin Ryan

Kevin Ryan is a nationally-recognized social impact professional, philanthropy leader, and nonprofit executive, with a lifelong passion for social impact and service that began in his youth. At the age of 26, Kevin celebrated 10 years of service with the American Red Cross, and he has spent his career working to improve the communities he has called home by supporting societies’ most vulnerable and building a global philanthropic infrastructure that helps increase, democratize, and speed global good to places and people in crises, as well sow the seeds of longitudinal change. Kevin helped redefine animal welfare by helping forge one of the earliest “no-kill” communities in the United States and then went on to build one of the largest “no-kill” communities in the country. Kevin led the evolution and growth of one of the most effective philanthropic infrastructure programs in US history in NGOsource. Currently, Kevin helps to lead the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, working to provide access to quality, affordable oral healthcare for those who are unserved, underserved or underrepresented. Kevin attended the University of Kansas and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Kevin lives with his partner and poorly behaved beagle in San Francisco.

Nicholas Saccaro

Nicholas Saccaro serves as the President of Quest Food Management Services, leading Quest’s daily operations. Prior to joining Quest, Nicholas served as Vice President of Operations for Creative Dining Services, overseeing the organization’s partnerships throughout the Midwest. A proven innovator and leader in the foodservice industry, Nicholas also served as Vice President and General Manager for a Revolution Foods in Colorado. Prior to this, Nicholas served as the CEO for two Feeding America food bank network members. Nicholas graduated summa cum laude from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Management and later earned his Master’s in Business Administration from Morehead State University. Nicholas is a member of Young Professionals Organization (YPO) and serves as member of the Illinois Association of School Business Official (IASBO) Service Associate Advisory Committee (SAAC). Nick is also mentoring new food/beverage startup businesses through Quest’s partnership with the Hatchery, a nonprofit food/beverage incubator in Chicago’s west side.