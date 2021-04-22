Concora and Major Industries Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership
Major Industries Inc. Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora; Streamlines BIM Content, Accelerates Specifications, and Increases Sales
We’re excited about the opportunities Concora will provide us in terms of interacting with customers and understanding their needs.”ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers; and Major Industries Inc., leading manufacturer of daylighting options (skylights, canopies, and translucent wall systems), announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Major Industries Inc’s digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify commercial building products.
— Mark Mitchell, Marketing Director, Major Industries Inc.
“We’re excited about the opportunities Concora will provide us in terms of interacting with customers and understanding their needs. From a data perspective, it will allow us to see more clearly which products and options are being evaluated and specified, which can help us in terms of product improvements and new system development.” - Mark Mitchell, Marketing Director, Major Industries Inc.
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for Major Industries Inc’s primary commercial customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of Major Industries Inc’s website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for key buyers.
“As more and more architects and designers rely on manufacturer websites for access to product information – from technical details to drawings and specs - they expect to be able to find the information they need quickly and easily. We’re hoping that by partnering with Concora we can present our product data to our customers in a more organized and easy-to-access format, and provide quick access to our sales team via our quote request form and email links - all from one location.” - Mark Mitchell, Marketing Director, Major Industries Inc.
A core part of Major Industries Inc’s web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive digital product content. Concora’s DxP platform has aided Major Industries Inc with streamlining the distribution of all product related digital content and the management of its Building Information Modeling (BIM) content, primarily their Revit product models. These will provide designers in the architectural and construction industries an invaluable representation of Major Industries Inc’s products in terms of design documentation via data rich models, space planning via accurate form, and hi-resolution materials via renderings and dynamic (VR) visualizations.
Major Industries Inc.’s technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The dashboard makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help Major Industries Inc. save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Major Industries Inc. to create the Digital Experience Platform, which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics and helps sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Major Industries Inc. building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://majorskylights.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Major Industries Inc.
For more than 40 years, Major Industries Inc. has been focused on providing architects, contractors and owners unsurpassed skylights, canopies and translucent wall systems that fit their project’s needs and budget. From complex custom designs and specialty configurations, like blast and hurricane protection, to pre-engineered, unitized and ready-to-install systems that save time and money, Major is always working to develop the highest quality, most reliable and most advanced daylighting systems available. To learn more about Major Industries Inc., please visit https://www.majorskylights.com/
Phil Gerolstein
Concora
+1 813-205-8337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn