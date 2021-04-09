04/08/21-KIKIAOLA SMALL BOAT HARBOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

For Immediate News Release: April 8, 2021

KIKIAOLA SMALL BOAT HARBOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

(Kekaha)- Construction is set to begin tomorrow at the Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor on various site improvements. These improvements include installation of a new water main, installation of a new prefabricated comfort station with an individual wastewater system, resurface asphalt pavement, new concrete pavement at boat ramp approach, new boat ramp concrete panels, relocation of the boat wash down area and drainage upgrades.

Various portions of the harbor will be closed at various stages of the project including closure of the boat ramp; however, there will be no extended closures that will interrupt normal harbor operations.

Cushnie Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor, and the construction cost will be $1,942,296 with an estimated completion in late September 2021.

Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor is located two miles west of the Waimea River mouth on Kaua’i with 4 moorings for vessels of draft less than 3 feet, a boat ramp, vessel washdown, loading dock and restrooms.

# # #

Construction map showing the proposed improvements:

Download (PDF, 1.05MB)

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)