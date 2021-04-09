Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,816 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Inviting Local Non-Profits to Discuss School-Community Partnerships for Supporting Students

The Maine Department of Education is eager to support school administrative districts (SAUs) as they plan for summer programming, especially in response to the pandemic. The engagement of community organizations that share our desire to support youth will be critical in creating meaningful and engaging summer opportunities for students.  Collectively, we recognize that students may have acute academic, social/emotional, and engagement needs in the coming months and into the next school year.  The Department is interested in a conversation to learn more about the possibilities for partnerships between SAUs and community organizations to support students. 

The Department invites local, non-profit organizations that have an interest in supporting SAUs in their planning, and possible programming, to join a conversation with Department representatives to: 

  • Understand the Department’s perspective on “learning recovery 
  • Share ideas of successful community partnerships to generate ideas going forward 
  • Understand how the American Recovery Plan Act – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III resources can be utilized 

The meeting will be held on April 20, 2021 from 2:00-3:00.  To participate, please register to attend the Zoom meeting at https://mainestate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvde-orj0qH9OgYH3MwMbeOA_GLlfYJ-Zj  

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. 

We look forward to the conversation and the opportunity to learn and share information with each other. 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine DOE Inviting Local Non-Profits to Discuss School-Community Partnerships for Supporting Students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.