Maine DOE Inviting Local Non-Profits to Discuss School-Community Partnerships for Supporting Students

The Maine Department of Education is eager to support school administrative districts (SAUs) as they plan for summer programming, especially in response to the pandemic. The engagement of community organizations that share our desire to support youth will be critical in creating meaningful and engaging summer opportunities for students. Collectively, we recognize that students may have acute academic, social/emotional, and engagement needs in the coming months and into the next school year. The Department is interested in a conversation to learn more about the possibilities for partnerships between SAUs and community organizations to support students.

The Department invites local, non-profit organizations that have an interest in supporting SAUs in their planning, and possible programming, to join a conversation with Department representatives to:

Understand the Department’s perspective on “learning recovery ”

Share ideas of successful community partnerships to generate ideas going forward

Understand how the American Recovery Plan Act – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III resources can be utilized

The meeting will be held on April 20, 2021 from 2:00-3:00. To participate, please register to attend the Zoom meeting at: https://mainestate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvde-orj0qH9OgYH3MwMbeOA_GLlfYJ-Zj

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

We look forward to the conversation and the opportunity to learn and share information with each other.