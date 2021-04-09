Novelist Mark Edward Langley Wins National Award for “Best Mystery of the Year”:
Langley awarded the Gold Medal for Best Mystery of the Year in the Feathered Quill Book Awards for Death Waits in the DarkNASHVILLE, TN, US, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novelist Mark Edward Langley has been awarded top honors in the Feathered Quill Book Awards for his latest novel, Death Waits in the Dark. Death Waits in the Dark was recently named Gold Medalist for Best Mystery of the Year in the 2021 Feathered Quill Book Awards Program.
Taut, tense, and tightly-plotted, Death Waits in the Dark is a harrowing tale about betrayal, deceit, and deadly secrets. The second pulse-pounding installment of Langley’s Arthur Nakai Mystery Series, Death Waits in the Dark, according to New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger is “utterly compelling.”
About Death Waits in the Dark: It took all of thirty seconds for two shots to bring the world of Margaret Tabaaha crashing down around her. After losing her husband in Afghanistan during the first year of Operation Enduring Freedom, her two sons were all that she had left. Now they had been taken from her violently, deliberately, plunging her into a whiskey bottle and stripping away her reason for living.
When Arthur Nakai receives a call from his first love, Margaret, it comes as he is attending a wake for one of the men he considered a brother from his days in the Marines. Feeling a deep and responsible obligation, Arthur soon finds himself embroiled in the multi-billion-dollar world of oil and gas and coming face-to-face with an old adversary, Elias Dayton. Their paths crossed when Arthur was a member of the Shadow Wolves, an elite tactical unit within US Customs and Border Protection. Now Dayton runs Patriot Security, a Blackwater clone that keeps the oil rigs, gas wells, and man camps secure from the Water Protectors, protesters pushing to stop the fracking and poisoning of Native lands.
While Arthur works through the case from his end, Navajo police chief Jake Bilagody tackles it from another angle, looking into the strained relationship between the oil company and the Navajo people, all while searching for a missing Navajo man that may have become an unwilling pawn on the reservation checkerboard. But when Arthur learns the identity of the boys’ killer, he struggles to make sense of it. Because if the clues are right, he will be forced to make a decision that will haunt him for the rest of his life.
A standout read that has drawn comparisons to such beloved writers as Anne and Tony Hillerman, Death Waits in the Dark is a brilliantly-rendered tale, replete with the type of characters destined to stay with readers. Mark Edward Langley delivers a remarkable novel that is haunting, gripping—and utterly unforgettable.
According to Ellen Feld, founder of Feathered Quill Book Reviews, “We were positively overwhelmed by the volume and caliber of entries in this year’s Feathered Quill Book Awards. Since the program’s inception, we have experienced a 20% increase in entries each year. This year, however, we saw a nearly 80% increase in entries. Our judges were faced with the arduous task of finding winners among a tremendous group of excellent contenders. The competition among mystery novels was especially close this year, as we had a number of outstanding reads vying for top honors. Ultimately, our judges agreed that Mark Edward Langley’s Death Waits in the Dark rose to the top, and crowned this fine work best of the best. We are so pleased to announce Death Waits in the Dark as this year’s winner. This is an exquisite novel by an exceptional writer, and it is our great honor to name Mark Edward Langley recipient of this year’s award.”
Sponsored by Feathered Quill Book Reviews, the Feathered Quill Book Awards celebrates excellence in publishing. Recognizing books from both large and independent presses, the Feathered Quill Book Awards honors the best books in numerous categories. Visit Feathered Quill online at: www.featheredquill.com
Mark Edward Langley was instilled with a love for the American West by his father at a young age. After revisiting the land loved throughout adulthood, his connection to the land and its people became more irrevocable. His latest novel in the series, Death Waits in the Dark, was released on August 4th, 2020, garnering both the Feathered Quill Award for Best Mystery and being an award-winning finalist in the 2021 American Book Awards.
Published by Blackstone Publishing, Death Waits in the Dark is now available where fine books are sold in trade paper and eBook editions. Members of the news media wishing to request additional information are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by email — maryglenn@maryglenn.com.
Maryglenn M. Warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock, Book Publicist
maryglenn@maryglenn.com