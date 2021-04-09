Suspect Sought in Burglary One Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with Burglary One offenses that occurred in the Second District

Burglary One/ Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts: On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at approximately 5:38 am, in the 1200 block of 33 rd Street, Northwest the suspect entered a residence. The suspect engaged in an indecent act in front of the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 21-040-547 The suspect is described as a male with a medium-brown skin tone, 25 to 30 years in age, 5’10-6’1’’ in height with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt. The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/xXQdLjI9auc



Unlawful Entry: On Thursday, April 8, 2021, at approximately 5:52 am, in the 1900 block of 38th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an occupied residence. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN 21-044-496

Burglary One/ Simple Assault: On Thursday, April 8, 2021, at approximately 6:30 am, in the 1200 block of 35 th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect touched the sleeping victim. The victim woke up and the suspect then fled the scene. CCN 21-044-565 The suspect is described as a male of an unknown race, 20-29 years of age, slim build, wearing a hoodie.



