Arrests Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District.

Seventh District

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at approximately 1:36 am, in the 2800 block of Douglas Place Southeast, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle. The suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended by officers.

Previously, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile female, of Southwest, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

Sixth District

On Friday, November 20, 2020, at approximately 1:11 am, in the 100 block of 56th Street, Southeast, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle. Two suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the same 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, mentioned above, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###