Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in Attempt to Commit Robbery and Theft Two Offenses the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to Attempt to Commit Robbery and Theft Two offenses that occurred on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the Fifth District.

Theft Two: At approximately 11:32 am, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast, the suspects entered an establishment and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-043-556

Attempt to Commit Robbery: At approximately 12:05 pm, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects attempted to take the victims’ property but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then assaulted one of the victims, and the suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-043-585

Attempt to Commit Robbery: At approximately 12:25 pm, in the 700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects attempted to take the victims’ property but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-043-613

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft Two and two counts of Attempt to Commit Robbery.

The additional suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.