Gazprom Neft Launches Industrial Production of JET A-1 Jet Fuel in Full Compliance with International Standards

The Gazprom Neft-owned Omsk Oil Refinery has launched production of JET A-1 fuel for jet and turboprop engines. This will add to the expansion of the company’s jet fuel range. Omsk Oil Refinery previously produced TS-1 aviation kerosene for the Russian market. The new program will allow the refinery to produce up to 300 thousand tons of the new aviation fuel annually for the international market. The first batch of Gazprom Neft-produced JET A-1 has been already delivered to airports in Asia.

Gazpromneft-Aero, the aviation fuel operator of Gazprom Neft, is responsible for the distribution of the JET A-1 fuel. The new high-quality fuel meets international aviation standards and is certified in accordance with the technical regulations of the Customs Union.

“Thanks to the implementation of the program for the modernization and development of the Omsk Oil Refinery, we have increased the production of light oil products and expanded the resource base necessary for the production of new products in demand in the market. The first deliveries of JET A-1 fuel have already been made to countries across the Asian region. In the future we plan to deliver our new aviation fuel to European airports as well.” Mikhail Antonov Head of Oil and Gas Refining Directorate, Gazprom Neft

“Based on IATA data, we see potential for the recovery of the global aviation fuel market in the midterm. We hope that expanding the range of high-quality aviation fuel will allow the company to enter new markets and refuel airlines beyond the Russian market with our own product. This will enable us to increase the total volume of sales and attract new carriers to work with us. Business development at airports in Europe and Asia is in line with the Gazpromneft-Aero’s strategic priorities.” Vladimir Egorov Gazpromneft-Aero’s CEO