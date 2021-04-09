I-476 South Overnight Lane Closures Next Week for Pavement Repair in West Conshohocken Borough, Plymouth Township

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 476 motorists will encounter a left or right lane closure between the Ridge Pike and Interstate 76 interchanges in Plymouth Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for pavement repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Southbound I-476 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

