I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane closures will be in place next week on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia for construction and related activities at the Betsy Ross Bridge and Cottman Avenue interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound left and center lanes will be closed at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for construction of a support pier for the new overhead replacement ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95; and

Sunday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 14, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane and shoulder will be closed at the Cottman Avenue exit for soil borings.

The pier construction is part of the I-95 ramp replacement project underway at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. The soil borings are advance engineering activities for upcoming I-95 reconstruction at the Bridge Street Interchange.

In addition, periodic lane restrictions will be in place on Friday, April 9, and on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Allegheny and Castor avenues east of Richmond Street and on Delaware Avenue between Allegheny and Castor avenues.

The work is part of the early-stage construction on the I-95, Section AF2 project to improve traffic flow on surface streets at the Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue Interchange in Port Richmond.

