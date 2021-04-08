State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-6

For immediate release: April 8, 2021 (21-096)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Clallam County

In February 2021 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the dental assistant credential of Chelsea Jo Williams (D160385484), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

King County

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Chantee Maria Minks (RN60001890). Minks diverted, misused, and had possession of controlled substances. Minks also falsified medication records. Minks didn’t provide Nursing Commission investigators with a written explanation.

In March 2021 the Massage Therapist Program suspended for at least two years the massage therapist credential of Sametra N. Green (MA60433865). Green submitted 48 insurance claims for treatment she asserted she provided to a client. The client was incarcerated on dates for 17 of the claims. In 2016 Green pleaded guilty to attempted forgery, and to second-degree attempted theft.

Pierce County

In March 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified behavioral technician credential of Serenity Devon Isom (CB61000516). In December 2019 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Isom neglected a vulnerable adult. Isom was placed on the DSHS long-term abuse and neglect registry in April 2020, and is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In February 2021 the Veterinary Board indefinitely suspended the veterinary technician credential of Shannon Elaine Norland (AT60183592). Norland removed for her own use a syringe and controlled substances from the clinic where she worked. Norland was later found unresponsive and unconscious in her vehicle, with a controlled substance in her purse.

Snohomish County

In February 2021 the Mental Health Counselor and Agency-Affiliated Counselor programs entered an agreement with mental health counselor and agency-affiliated counselor Shannon Danielle Olin (LH60803690, CG60523758) that suspends Olin’s credentials for at least three years. Olin had a romantic relationship with, and lived with, a patient.

In February 2021 the Chiropractic Commission entered an agreement with chiropractor Kenneth E. Parker (CH00034069) that suspends Parker’s credential for at least nine months. Parker made inappropriate comments, asked patients to partially disrobe while he was in the room, and inappropriately exposed and/or inappropriately touched patients.

In February 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with registered nursing assistant Berhanu A. Ayele (NA60072534) that suspends his credential for at least one year. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Ayele neglected a vulnerable adult, placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Ayele can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

California: In February 2021 the Massage Therapist Program entered an agreement with massage therapist Danbo Zhang (MA60798158) that revokes Zhang’s credential. Zhang committed a violation on a national exam that invalidated the score and made Zhang ineligible for a Washington license.