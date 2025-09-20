Concerns Raised Over Impact of ACIP Recommendations on Vaccine Access, Equity, and Parental Choice

For immediate release: September 19, 2025 (25-111)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The West Coast Health Alliance has reviewed the most recent recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) regarding the combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine, as well as the proposed—though tabled—recommendations on the hepatitis B vaccine.

The Alliance is concerned that these updated and proposed ACIP recommendations will limit parental choice and access to critical vaccines, particularly among vulnerable children. The recommendations disproportionately affect children who receive vaccines through the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, which only allows access to vaccines administered in line with ACIP guidelines. DOH is assessing the impacts this may have for children on Apple Health in Washington State.

ACIP presented no new safety data to justify changing vaccine recommendations for MMRV in children under four or hepatitis B given at birth. Despite this lack of evidence, their recommendations eliminate parents' ability to choose vaccine types or schedules.

“These recommendations make it harder for families to get a vaccine that the science says is safe and effective,” said Governor Bob Ferguson. "This sets an alarming precedent about how this committee will be making recommendations. Washington will continue to advocate for public health policies based on sound science."

While children covered by commercial insurance may still receive vaccines administered outside of ACIP guidance—without incurring patient cost-sharing—those relying on the VFC program may not have that flexibility. This could undermine Washington’s universal Childhood Vaccine Program and create an extra administrative burden on both parents and healthcare providers. The department will be working to understand those impacts over the coming weeks.

The Alliance affirms the long-standing recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), supporting parental choice in whether their child receives the combined MMRV vaccine or separate MMR and varicella vaccines for the first dose in children under four years of age. Recommendations shared by the Alliance reflect guidance from respected national medical organizations—including the AAP, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians. These recommendations are grounded in the principles of safety, transparency, and public trust.

DOH and its health partners continue to support efforts that ensure equitable access to vaccines while upholding scientific integrity and patient choice. The Alliance believes that restoring a transparent, evidence-based process for developing vaccine recommendations is essential to maintaining scientific rigor and public trust. A systematic review of evidence and a consistent framework for translating that evidence into policy must remain central to ACIP's process.

Protecting public health remains our top priority. DOH is committed to ensuring that all individuals—regardless of background or income—have access to recommended vaccines, and that health care providers are supported in following consistent, evidence-based immunization schedules. Please talk to your provider or visit DOH’s website for more information about vaccines.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###