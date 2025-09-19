State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (09-18-2025)

For immediate release: September 18, 2025 (25-110)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In May 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Stacy Jo McCary’s (VB61539032) pharmacy assistant credential. McCary failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a 2024 agreement by not completing a required evaluation and, if recommended, participating in a monitoring program.

Grays Harbor

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Barbara Ann Daly’s (HM61039508) home care aide credential. Daly failed to comply with a 2024 stipulation and, although she responded to the department’s statement of charges, failed to appear at a pre-hearing conference in May 2025.

Klickitat County

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended certified nursing assistant Erica Ann Campbell (NC61106250) pending further proceedings. In September 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Campbell financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry.

King County

In April 2025 the Examining Board of Psychology suspended Stephanie Michelle Hart’s (PY60084609) psychologist credential. Hart may not petition for reinstatement until she complies with the terms of a 2023 stipulation. She was discharged from a monitoring program in May 2024 and did not respond to the Board’s statement of charges.

In August 2025 the Department of Health suspended Quang Tri Mai’s (LR61439174) respiratory care practitioner credential, prohibiting reinstatement for at least three years. In November 2024, Mai was charged with three counts of sexual misconduct involving minors. He admitted to the misconduct and has not responded to the department’s request for information.

Pierce County

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended registered nursing assistant Airine C. Evans (NA60648863) pending further proceedings. In March 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Evans abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry.

Snohomish County

In August 2025 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Stephen R. Keehn’s (CH00001023) chiropractor credential. Between 2019 and 2021, Keehn committed multiple instances of sexual misconduct with patients. He waived his right to a hearing in June 2025, instead submitting materials for the Commission to consider when making its final order.

Spokane County

In July 2025 the Department of Health revoked Ryan James Pierce’s (HM61029339) home care aide credential. In June 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Pierce financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Pierce from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults, juveniles and children as well as certification as a home care aide.

In July 2025 the Department of Health revoked Anna Wardian’s (HM61188913) home care aide credential. In April 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Wardian repeatedly abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Wardian from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults, juveniles and children as well as certification as a home care aide.