US SENATE CANDIDATE MARK PUKITA (R-OH) CALLS ON GOVERNOR TO DISCLOSE PLAN TO PREVENT MAYHEM IF CHAUVIN IS ACQUITTED
Governor DeWine, in public, must tell Ohioans what he is doing to be prepared to protect their safety, security, and property if riots begin anywhere in Ohio.DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “George Floyd’s death was tragic.
Almost as tragic has been its use to fuel a dishonest narrative about racism and police brutality in America. Both exist but cannot be proven to be “systemic” in any quantitative way, as many deceitful politicians, pundits, and the media will claim.
The charges laid against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police officer charged with Floyd’s death, appear to have been planned to make it difficult, if not impossible, for the prosecution to obtain a guilty verdict. The only logical explanation for this would be that this prosecution is being used for political purposes, which is abuse of our legal system.
The trial of Chauvin is now into the second week. The prosecution's case against Chauvin is falling apart during their case in chief. This is incredibly rare.
For example, a star witnesses for the prosecution is also going to be called by the defense because her testimony in chief was counterproductive for the prosecution and helpful for Derek Chauvin.
And, the prosecution refuses to give immunity to George Floyd's drug dealer, who was at the scene and in the car with George Floyd during this entire encounter. The defense can call him, but he'll “plead the 5th” because he's afraid he'll be charged with third degree manslaughter for selling Floyd, or giving him, the drugs that killed Floyd.
The mainstream media (MSM) isn't reporting this. One must watch the trial to get the truth.
If Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, there will be riots, there will be vandalism, there will be destruction, there will be looting, and there will likely be murder. While I am concerned about the safety and security of every American, I’m most concerned about Ohioans. Therefore, I make these requests:
1) That Ohio Governor DeWine, in public, tell Ohioans what he is doing to be prepared to protect their safety, security, and property if riots begin anywhere in Ohio.
2) That every Ohio Town & City Leader do likewise.
3) That Governor DeWine recall any Ohio National Guard members who are stationed in Washington, DC participating in the political exercise of protecting the US Capitol, to have them ready for rapid or pre-deployment in Ohio.
These actions need to be taken immediately. Ohioans deserve to know what their elected representative are doing to prepare to protect Ohio families and their property.”
