Spryker Systems America Inc. Sees Accelerated Growth With US-Based Executive Hires

Spryker System GmbH

Spryker Systems America Inc. rapidly expands its US-based operations with important key hirings across Sales, Alliances, and Customer Success teams.

We have a tremendous opportunity to be a significant part of the overall company goals & revenue.” — Robert Meyer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spryker Systems America Inc. rapidly expands its US-based operations with important key hirings across Sales, Alliances, and Customer Success teams. These proven commerce industry leaders help scale Spryker’s reach and reputation as a global commerce technology leader for its unique approach to cloud-native, composable, headless commerce software. Spryker Cloud Commerce OS is a sophisticated way for transactional B2B, Enterprise Marketplace, Unified Commerce, and B2C businesses to operate in an ever-evolving digital environment.

Spryker’s Sales Leadership Team welcomes Robert Meyer as Vice President of North American Sales. With an extensive background in technology and commerce software sales at ATG, Oracle, and CommerceHub, Meyer will be responsible for scaling Spryker’s US business through building a best-in-class sales organization in the North American market. Along with procuring new customers, Meyer will also help build relationships with North American-based partners to establish a mutual, innovative go-to-market approach. “Believing in the value of what we are selling and ultimately delivering world-class commerce and transactional capabilities. We have a tremendous opportunity to be a significant part of the overall company goals & revenue,” said Robert Meyer when addressing what his goals are in his new role.

Spryker’s Customer Success Team welcomes Andrew Gerasimov as Vice President of Customer Success and Expert Consulting US. Gerasimov brings with him an extensive 15 plus year background in commerce technology, eight of those years of experience with Oro Commerce and previously with Magento. Through this, he has built a passion for implementing and maintaining complex commerce solutions and driving customer success. He will take accountability for Spryker’s rapidly growing customer base in the US, both helping in project delivery, consulting, and general customer wellbeing. He will report directly to Chief Customer Officer, Chris Rauch, who said, “I am delighted Andrew has joined the herd to drive Spryker’s growth in the US and ensure the success of our rapidly growing customer base.”

Spryker welcomes US-based Andrej Maihorn into the newly-created Vice President GTM & Industry Solutions position. Maihorn brings with him a tenure of commerce technology experience from his background with Internshop Communications and, most recently, Elastic Path Software prior to joining Spryker. In his new role, Maihorn will report to CEO Boris Lokschin and be responsible for streamlining the US go-to-market for product, alliances, sales, and marketing, and provide valuable insights into the product as well as market strategies. Understanding the Spryker value across markets and stakeholders will also aid in creating disruption within the international markets, expanding the Spryker impact beyond its software but as a thought leader within the commerce industry as it shifts to grapple with the constant innovations necessary for businesses to keep up with customer needs.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to help drive the overall success of Spryker in the largest and most important market in the world,” said Maihorn on the topic of why he was attracted to the position. Spryker is making waves, not only as a cloud commerce technology solution but as a company with its quick response to Corona and its effects on work structure and culture. Spryker’s new implementation of remote working culture has worked to maintain its innovative edge through its young but fast-growing team. With 17 years of experience working in The US, Maihorn will also be a valuable asset in bridging the gap between the German and US markets.

About Spryker

Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in B2B, Enterprise Marketplace, Unified commerce, and B2C. It is the most modern commerce platform-as-a-service (PaaS) cloud solution with headless & API-based architecture that is fully composable through its packaged business capabilities, enterprise-ready, and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, and expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before. Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ global companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide. Spryker is trusted by brands such as Toyota, ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker was named the most innovative and visionary of all new vendors in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and named a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC and is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. For more information about Spryker please visit Spryker.com.