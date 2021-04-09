IIOM International Conference -Online - April Update
Obsolescence Management – the Key to Sustainability
International Institute of Obsolescence Management (IIOM)
Online Conference and Exhibition
IIOM
IIOM’s 4th International Conference and Exhibition will be held online on 20 May 2021, and will feature nine presentations covering technical, commercial, and strategic aspects of obsolescence management from the perspective of different sectors, and with presenters coming from academia, industry, and obsolescence solution providers.
Presenters are from Internationally recognised companies such as Alstom, BP and Rolls Royce, the US Department of Defense as well as specialist obsolescence solution providers such as Rochester Electronics & Winslow Adaptics. Speakers will come from France, Germany, Spain, UK, and USA.
The conference theme highlights the important role that obsolescence management, guided by the international standard IEC 62402:2019, can play in ensuring that systems and products can be sustained for their planned design life cycle, and not impacted by high support costs leading to early withdrawal from service due to obsolescence. Delegates will learn how effective obsolescence management can provide a sustainable roadmap for strategic assets.
The one-day programme has been arranged to allow delegates from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas to attend, network with other delegates, and meet the exhibitors in the virtual exhibition area. IIOM has engaged a leading event supplier with experience of delivering online conferences to give a high-quality conference experience meeting the needs of sponsors, exhibitors, and delegates alike.
The principal sponsor for the event is Winslow Adaptics, a specialist developer and manufacturer of electronics, interconnect and mechanical solutions based in Wales. Exhibitors will include Allan Webb, CMCA (UK), Crestwood Technology Group (CTG), Daten-und Dokumentations Management, Force Technologies, IHS Markit, iLensSys Technologies, Solid State Disks &Winslow Adaptics. These companies provide consultancy and training, manufacture of electronic and mechanical parts, aftermarket semiconductors, obsolescence management tools and solid-state disks replacements. IIOM will also have a stand.
The International Institute of Obsolescence Management, from its roots in obsolescence management of electronic and other components, now supports manufacturers, service providers and obsolescence practitioners from across industry, has four Chapters covering Germany, India, United Kingdom and USA, and has corporate and individual members across the world.
Full conference details of the IIOM International Conference 2021 are available at https://bit.ly/39YdAzm
