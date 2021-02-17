IIOM International Conference - Online
Obsolescence Management – the Key to Sustainability International Institute of Obsolescence Management 4th International Conference and Exhibition 17 May 2021BROADSTAIRS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsolescence Management – the Key to Sustainability
International Institute of Obsolescence Management (IIOM)
Online Conference and Exhibition
IIOM - February 2021:
IIOM’s 4th International Conference and Exhibition will be held online on 17 May 2021, and will feature nine presentations covering technical, commercial, and strategic aspects of obsolescence management from the perspective of different sectors, and with presenters coming from academia, industry, and obsolescence solution providers. Winslow Adaptics are the principal sponsor.
The conference theme highlights the important role that obsolescence management, guided by the international standard IEC 62402:2019, can play in ensuring that systems and products can be sustained for their planned design life cycle, and not impacted by high support costs leading to early withdrawal from service due to obsolescence. Delegates will learn how effective obsolescence management can provide a sustainable roadmap for strategic assets.
The one-day programme has been arranged to allow delegates from Asia, Europe, and the Americas to attend, network with other delegates, and meet the exhibitors in the virtual exhibition area, and IIOM is working with a leading event supplier with experience of delivering online conferences, to give a high-quality conference experience meeting the needs of sponsors, exhibitors and delegates alike.
Message from Wolfgang Heinbach, President of IIOM
“I am pleased that IIOM is able to announce its 4th International Conference in 2021 by embracing the opportunity offered by a world class virtual conferencing platform and production company, enabling our members from across the world to come together despite the pandemic. I would particularly like to thank our sponsors and members for their continuing support in these difficult times.
IIOM is already planning the postponed International Conference and Workshop that will now be held in Munich on 17–19 May 2022, and with the good news about vaccines, I am very confident that I will be able to welcome IIOM members to Munich in May 2022 for the first IIOM Conference & Workshop to be held outside the United Kingdom.”
The International Institute of Obsolescence Management, from its roots in obsolescence management of electronic and other components, now supports manufacturers, service providers and obsolescence practitioners from across industry, has four Chapters covering Germany (including Austria and Switzerland), India, United Kingdom and USA, and has corporate and individual members across the world.
Attractive discounts are available to delegates and exhibitors that wish to take advantage of early booking rates. Full conference details of the IIOM International Conference 2021 are available here.
Winslow is the principal sponsor for the Conference.
About IIOM
The International Institute of Obsolescence Management (IIOM) is a global organisation of more than 300 corporates and 1000 individuals who practice Obsolescence Management or have a need to mitigate the risks caused by the obsolescence of materials, software and electronic, electrical, or mechanical components.
IIOM’s mission is to advance the science and practice of Obsolescence Management; to promote and recognise high standards of practice and professional competence; to provide a Competence Framework to enable members to train for and attain professional qualifications in Obsolescence Management; and to generate widespread awareness and understanding of the discipline. Since forming in 2015 IIOM has:
• Led the development of the latest revision of the Obsolescence Standard IEC62402
• Set up an endorsed training programme for individuals to attain a professional qualification in obsolescence management
• Set up new chapters in the USA and India complementing the legacy chapters in the UK and Germany and is working to establish four more local chapters.
