July 2021 North Dakota Bar Examination

The North Dakota State Bar Examination will be administered in person on July 27-28, 2021. The exam will be given at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th Street, Bismarck, ND.   

The Board will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, public health information, and government requirements and recommendations related to large gatherings. We will ultimately follow such requirements and recommendations for administration of any exam.

 

 

