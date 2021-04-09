I-94 widening in Kalamazoo starts Tuesday

Contact:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is widening 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. - The Portage Road interchange will be rebuilt with a single-point urban interchange, while Kilgore Road will be realigned at Portage Road. - The two-year project is an $87 million investment connecting several I-94 expansion projects from west of US-131 to Sprinkle Road completed since 2008.

April 8, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting a two-year project to widen I-94 from four to six lanes from Lovers Lane to Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo, connecting expansion work completed in previous years along the corridor. A video explaining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

Work is set to begin on April 13 with pavement repairs on westbound I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road. There will be nighttime single-lane closures on westbound I-94 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, through Thursday, April 15, and again from Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 22.

MDOT is investing $87 million to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 and rebuild the Portage Road interchange with a new alignment known as a single-point urban interchange (SPUI), similar to the I-94/Westnedge Avenue interchange. The project also includes rebuilding four bridges and one culvert, traffic signal upgrades, new signs, freeway lighting, and noise barrier installation.

This year, two lanes will be maintained in each direction on westbound I-94 while the eastbound lanes are rebuilt. There will be intermittent ramp and local road closures with posted detours during the project. For closure details, visit Mi Drive.

As part of the interchange realignment, the Kilgore Road bridge over I-94 and indirect left turn at Portage Road will be removed and the new Kilgore Road alignment east of Portage Road will use what currently is Kilgore Service Road.

Intermittent night and weekend work will be required throughout the project. Crews will suspend work in mid-November for the winter and resume in spring 2022. Rebuilding is expected to be completed in November 2022.