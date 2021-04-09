Whiteside Capital Auction integrates blockchain technology to help with portfolio diversification
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to investing, it is wise not to put all your money in one asset. By diversifying the portfolio, investors can minimize their risks and maximize the returns of their investments. The best way to diversify is by adding alternative investments to your portfolio. Alternative investments or alternatives are financial instruments that are not part of mainstream investment assets such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. These are investment vehicles that do not move in correlation with traditional investments and provide a whole new opportunity for investors.
Whiteside Capital Group (WSC) understands the need to diversify a portfolio; that’s why it offers alternative investment opportunities for retail investors through its Collaborative Auction Program. While some companies offer alternatives through digital assets, real estate, and peer-to-peer lending, Whiteside Capital allows investors to dabble into auctions without needing a substantial amount of capital.
“Apart from this innovative investing opportunity, we will also be integrating blockchain technology, exploring the concept of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and augmented reality (AR), towards the end of 2021. Through these technologies, potential buyers and investors can try on the products that will be auctioned and experience them before making a bid. Not only that potential buyers can try on these products, they can also partake in the investment through holding NFTs,” said Raymond Cornish, CEO of Whiteside Capital.
Portfolio diversification won’t be a boring part of growing your funds anymore. Through WSC’s Collaborative Auction Program and integration of blockchain technology, taking advantage of alternative investments can be both fun and exciting. Consequently, investors should be wise about their investment choices and choose those that offer high and stable returns.
Website: https://wsc-auction.com/
Zane Jelani
Whiteside Capital Auction
