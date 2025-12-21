ETCETERA Kicks Off 2026, Continuing His Award-Winning Run with a World Entertainment Awards Nomination for 'FUEGO'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning recording artist ETCETERA is ringing in the New Year with another major milestone, earning a 2026 World Entertainment Awards nomination for his Latin-infused hit “FUEGO” featuring Australian singer Serena, from his acclaimed album SAGITTARIUS. The nomination caps a nearly two-year run of sustained success, reinforcing ETCETERA’s position as a dynamic force across music, media, and culture.Since the release of SAGITTARIUS, ETCETERA has delivered a steady wave of accomplishments, including national touring, high-impact visuals, and a standout song placement on 50 Cent’s STARZ series Black Mafia Family (BMF). His run includes multiple award nominations and wins, television appearances, and a personal streak of consecutive weeks at #1 on the charts. In 2025, he made his first-ever awards show performance at the World Entertainment Awards, where he also won Best Pop Rap Performance.ETCETERA’s influence extends beyond the charts. He was named among Hip Hop’s Top 50 MCs of his era by the late DJ Kay Slay’s team. He also partnered with DJ Brooklyn Rich to launch IAMETCETERA RADIO, now airing on BMP Beats 1 and iHeart Radio, reaching listeners worldwide.Expanding into lifestyle branding, ETCETERA launched SAGITTARIUS Limited Edition Peanut Butter & Chocolate Rum in collaboration with Caribbean Moonshine, further extending his cultural footprint.The 2026 nomination highlights “FUEGO” as a global crossover standout. The track gained momentum following ETCETERA’s appearances during the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2024, fueling viral growth and expanded radio rotation across Hip Hop and Latin markets.As the year closes, ETCETERA continues to build unstoppable momentum—proving his journey is only leveling up.💿 “FUEGO” (feat. Serena)🎧 SAGITTARIUS🥃 SAGITTARIUS Limited Edition Rum📻 IAMETCETERA RADIO (Fri–Sun | 6–7 PM ET)

