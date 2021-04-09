New handgun shooters—Join MDC for virtual Beginning Handgun class April 19

St. LOUIS, Mo.—When pistols and handguns come to mind, many people think of self-defense and home protection. But did you know that handguns are also a valid hunting method for several species, such as rabbits, squirrels, bullfrogs, deer and coyotes?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Beginning Handgun class online Monday, April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. There will also be a separate live fire portion of this class on April 24.

“March was a record breaking month for background checks for firearms with a lot of new shooters. This program will cover the basics of handgun shooting to help get beginners started,” said Bryant Hertel, manager at MDC’s August A. Busch Shoot Range and Outdoor Education Center.

This virtual online program will cover how to get a solid and safe start in handgun shooting. It will be presented by the staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The class will go over handgun fundamentals, including handgun actions, different calibers, safe operation, maintenance, types of ammunition, and storage. The class will also present proper shooting techniques.

Handguns offer a viable alternative to hunters who prefer to travel light or might have physical limitations or other restrictions regarding handling or carrying rifles. They can also be used for recreational target shooting.

Beginning Handgun is a free virtual program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZzU. Participants will receive an email with a WebEx link approximately 24 hours prior to the program, as well as a reminder email the day of the program. If the emails do not appear in their inbox, participants should check junk/spam folders.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.