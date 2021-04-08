Sen. Eric Burlison’s Department of Natural Resources Transparency and Accountability Bill Passes Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce the Missouri Senate passed his Senate Bill 40 on Thursday, April 8. This legislation provides transparency regarding alleged violations issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Senate Bill 40 would require DNR, when issuing fines or penalties, to provide alleged violators with a written breakdown of why they are receiving the fines and how the fines were calculated. The legislation also states that when issuing administrative penalties for violations of the Missouri Clean Water Law, the Clean Water Commission must communicate potential resolutions for the violations in writing. Senate Bill 40 also states any fee increases or new fees must be approved by the Legislature before they can be implemented. Additionally, DNR cannot promulgate rules or implement policies that are stricter than certain federal regulations.

“This legislation is ultimately about transparency and accountability,” Sen. Burlison said. “DNR should be required in statute to be transparent in their practices. I am committed to ensuring we preserve our state’s most precious resources, but I also recognize that violators should know how they violated the law and be provided with potential ways to prevent it from happening in the future. Additionally, DNR should have a responsibility to the people of Missouri and be required to come to the General Assembly for any new fee increases. With this and our language that prohibits them from being more strict than EPA regulations, SB 40 will help the Department be more transparent and responsive to the people.”

Senate Bill 40 now heads to the Missouri House of Representatives for their consideration.

