Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,985 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 5

This week was a great time to meet with my constituents. I enjoy visiting with people from all parts of my district to discuss the issues that concern them. As the halls of the State Capitol start to return to normal, I hope you would stop by my office, should you be in Jefferson City.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Breckenridge Scholars, Pettis County Caroline Beard, Sen. Crawford and Mary Cameron

Southwest Baptist University Day at the Capitol Elysia Burgos, Briana Overly, Tobi Barta, Sen. Crawford, Aleena DeRossett (Polk County), Mindy Harper (Cedar County) and William Foell (Laclede County)

Leadership Lebanon Day at the Capitol

Lebanon JAG visited Sen. Crawford, Rep. Knight, the governor and first lady in the governor’s office.

You just read:

Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.