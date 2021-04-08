Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 5

This week was a great time to meet with my constituents. I enjoy visiting with people from all parts of my district to discuss the issues that concern them. As the halls of the State Capitol start to return to normal, I hope you would stop by my office, should you be in Jefferson City.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Breckenridge Scholars, Pettis County Caroline Beard, Sen. Crawford and Mary Cameron

Southwest Baptist University Day at the Capitol Elysia Burgos, Briana Overly, Tobi Barta, Sen. Crawford, Aleena DeRossett (Polk County), Mindy Harper (Cedar County) and William Foell (Laclede County)

Leadership Lebanon Day at the Capitol