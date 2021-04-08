Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin Regarding Executive Actions Against Second Amendment Rights

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, today issued a statement relating to the president’s various executive actions and legislative proposals against Second Amendment rights:

“The president’s announcement today of a series of executive actions on ‘gun control’ is nothing less than an unconstitutional assault on our Second Amendment rights. He says no amendment to the constitution is absolute, but our right to defend ourselves and our families is an absolute right and always will be. We cannot and will not allow this attack on our rights to go unanswered. Missouri should take immediate steps to protect our citizens’ rights by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Furthermore, I call on our members of Congress to do everything in their power to protect the people of this state and this country from this unconstitutional gun grab.”