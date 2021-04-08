Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,985 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin Regarding Executive Actions Against Second Amendment Rights

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, today issued a statement relating to the president’s various executive actions and legislative proposals against Second Amendment rights:

“The president’s announcement today of a series of executive actions on ‘gun control’ is nothing less than an unconstitutional assault on our Second Amendment rights. He says no amendment to the constitution is absolute, but our right to defend ourselves and our families is an absolute right and always will be. We cannot and will not allow this attack on our rights to go unanswered. Missouri should take immediate steps to protect our citizens’ rights by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Furthermore, I call on our members of Congress to do everything in their power to protect the people of this state and this country from this unconstitutional gun grab.”

You just read:

Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin Regarding Executive Actions Against Second Amendment Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.