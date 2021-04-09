- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 28 - April 3)

SALT LAKE CITY (April 8, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,783 for the week of March 28–April, 3, 2021, with a total of $18,148,431 of benefits paid. There were 27,261continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Claims — March 28–April 3 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/28 to 4/3 4,090 398 295 Week Prior (3/21 to 3/27) 3,253 25.711% 401 -0.711% 322 -8.4% Continued Unemployment Claims — March 28–April 3 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/28 to 4/3 14,763 1,443 11,055 Week Prior (3/21 to 3/27) 15,410 -4.2% 1,401 3.0% 11,577 -4.5% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 28, 2020 to April 3, 2021 Current Week (3/28 - 4/3) Previous Week (3/21 - 3/27) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,783 3,976 1,131 338,480 69,374 38,286 Continued Claims 27,261 28,388 8,856 $671,443,146 $75,359,884 $144,933,175 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires Sept. 4, 2021) $962,363,535 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $77,193,810

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 27, 2021, was 2,563. A total of 2,046 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“A need for the critical unemployment benefit remains, as we continue to see some disruption to employment in the state,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, that need continues to decrease, as we have seen continued claims for assistance decrease for nine consecutive weeks.”

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

