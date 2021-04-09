Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 28 - April 3)

SALT LAKE CITY (April 8, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,783 for the week of March 28–April, 3, 2021, with a total of $18,148,431 of benefits paid. There were 27,261continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Claims — March 28–April 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

3/28 to 4/3

4,090

398

295

Week Prior

(3/21 to 3/27)

3,253

25.711%

401

-0.711%

322

-8.4%

Continued Unemployment Claims — March 28–April 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

3/28 to 4/3

14,763

1,443

11,055

Week Prior

(3/21 to 3/27)

15,410

-4.2%

1,401

3.0%

11,577

-4.5%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 28, 2020 to April 3, 2021

Current Week

(3/28 - 4/3)

Previous Week

(3/21 - 3/27)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,783

3,976

1,131

338,480

69,374

38,286

Continued Claims

27,261

28,388

8,856

$671,443,146

$75,359,884

$144,933,175

$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)

$300 Stimulus (Expires Sept. 4, 2021)

$962,363,535

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$77,193,810

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 27, 2021, was 2,563. A total of 2,046 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“A need for the critical unemployment benefit remains, as we continue to see some disruption to employment in the state,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, that need continues to decrease, as we have seen continued claims for assistance decrease for nine consecutive weeks.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

