El Paso District West Area Project/Maintenance Closures
Transmountain Project
Daily until further notice.
- Transmountain (Loop 375) west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.
- Alternate lane closures to include shoulder closures west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler.
- Crews will be working on cable barrier, milling, paving, and installation of metal beam guardrail fence.
Sunday, April 11 through Thursday, April 15
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Loop 375 west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler complete closure.
- Crews will be working on detours, traffic switch, and moving of concrete barriers.
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Continuous until further notice.
- Mesa northbound/southbound between Castellano and Festival reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Tuesday, April 13 through Thursday, April 15
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa northbound between Castellano and Festival complete closure.
- Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.
- Crews will be milling.
Safety Improvement Project
Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
- Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
- North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
- Montana and Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
- Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
- Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
- US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
- Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be doing shoulder work.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Monday, April 12 through Thursday, April 15
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins bridge complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Hawkins, Exit 26.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
US-54 Ramp Modification Project
Highway US-54 (Patriot Freeway) Frontage Road
Continuous until further notice.
- Gateway North between Kenworthy and Golden Sands will be reduced to two lanes.
- Crews will be working on US-54 northbound exit ramp configuration.
US-54 Overlay Project
Monday, April 12 through Saturday, April 17
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.
Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements
Continuous closure until further notice.
- Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and McConnell reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, April 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Ascarate Park and Fonseca right lane closed.
Tuesday, April 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge on-ramp complete closure.
Wednesday, April 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-62 eastbound between St. Vrain and Paisano left lane closed.
Thursday, April 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure.
Friday, April 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Hercules and Dyer right lane closed.
Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project
Sunday, April 11 through Thursday, April 15
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- I-10 westbound between Paisano and Hawkins alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on bridge joint maintenance and repairs.
Miscellaneous Concrete
Monday, April 12 through Tuesday, April 13
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Santa Fe southbound between Corto Way and Wyoming right lane closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Santa Fe exit left lane closed.
- Crews will be repairing sidewalk and curb.
Maintenance
Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport right lane closed.
- Crews will be doing shoulder work.
- US-54 southbound at Loop 375 (Transmountain) exit ramp closure.
- Crew will be installing a sign.