El Paso District West Area Project/Maintenance Closures

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

  • Transmountain (Loop 375) west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions.  Bike lane closed.
  • Alternate lane closures to include shoulder closures west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler.
  • Crews will be working on cable barrier, milling, paving, and installation of metal beam guardrail fence.

Sunday, April 11 through Thursday, April 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Loop 375 west and eastbound between US-54 south and Resler complete closure.
  • Crews will be working on detours, traffic switch, and moving of concrete barriers.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

  • Mesa northbound/southbound between Castellano and Festival reduced to one lane.
  • Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Tuesday, April 13 through Thursday, April 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Mesa northbound between Castellano and Festival complete closure.
  • Detour: Access for through traffic will be provided.
  • Crews will be milling.

Safety Improvement Project

Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
  • North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
  • Montana and Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
  • Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
  • Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
  • US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Monday, April 12 through Thursday, April 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound at Hawkins bridge complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Hawkins, Exit 26.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

US-54 Ramp Modification Project

Highway US-54 (Patriot Freeway) Frontage Road

Continuous until further notice.

  • Gateway North between Kenworthy and Golden Sands will be reduced to two lanes.
  • Crews will be working on US-54 northbound exit ramp configuration.

US-54 Overlay Project

Monday, April 12 through Saturday, April 17

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements

Continuous closure until further notice.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and McConnell reduced to one lane.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, April 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 eastbound between Ascarate Park and Fonseca right lane closed.

Tuesday, April 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge on-ramp complete closure.

Wednesday, April 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-62 eastbound between St. Vrain and Paisano left lane closed.

Thursday, April 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway North at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure.

Friday, April 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 southbound between Hercules and Dyer right lane closed.

Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project

Sunday, April 11 through Thursday, April 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Paisano and Hawkins alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on bridge joint maintenance and repairs.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, April 12 through Tuesday, April 13

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Santa Fe southbound between Corto Way and Wyoming right lane closed.
  • I-10 eastbound at Santa Fe exit left lane closed.
  • Crews will be repairing sidewalk and curb.

Maintenance

Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport right lane closed.
  • Crews will be doing shoulder work.
  • US-54 southbound at Loop 375 (Transmountain) exit ramp closure.
  • Crew will be installing a sign.

