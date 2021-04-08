Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IDNR Announces Award of Snowmobile Trail Grant Funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced $118,500 in grant funding that will allow for the operation and maintenance of snowmobile trails in the state through the Illinois Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund (STEF). 

STEF grant funds are being awarded to the Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs (IASC) in the amount of $118,500 for snowmobile trail insurance, purchase of a new snowmobile trail groomer, and snowmobile trail maintenance.

The STEF program provides financial aid to eligible private snowmobile clubs/organizations in Illinois (as noted in Section 3020.10 of the Illinois Administrative Code) for the purpose of assisting them in the construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of snowmobile trails and facilities on public lands, designated roadways, or private land opened to such use. Funds for the grant program come from a portion of snowmobile registration fees collected by the state and are derived from revenue generated in the State Treasurer's "Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund."

For information on how to apply for a STEF grant, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Grants/Pages/SnowmobileTrailEstablishmentFund.aspx

4/8/2021

