Steelhead stocked in Blue Mountain Meadow Pond

Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game's Pahsimeroi Hatchery released 100 steelhead in Blue Mountain Meadow Pond Thursday, April 8.

The trout limit is 6, all species combined. Steelhead stocked in ponds are considered in the trout bag limit. pond will also receive hundreds of catchable rainbow trout in the coming months.

Easy to access by short walking path, the 0.7 acre pond overlooks the golf course in Challis. Anglers can enjoy fishing from the bank and having a picnic in one of the two gazebos.

For more information on local fishing spots geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-fishing-waters.