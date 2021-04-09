Digital Agency Leaders Publish Secrets for Managing an Agile and Growing Services Organization

CROOW & Stonehill Announce New Book Level Up by CEO David Capece and Co-Author Doug Pace

We’ve developed a proven system that is easily repeatable, scalable, and adaptable to your unique needs.” — David Capece, CEO of CROOW

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CROOW and Stonehill announce the publishing of Level Up, a book that serves as a primer on how to set up and grow a professional services firm, including organizational structure, tools, metrics and an operational checklist. The book is called “Level Up” because as professional services firms grow, there are different levels to navigate. Zero to 10 employees is all about driving revenue, while with 10 to 25, it's about creating processes and hiring junior people. When you hit 25 and up, it's a whole new focus. If you don't have that solid middle management staff at 50 employees, you will go backward.

The idea for this book was spurred as co-authors Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill Innovation and David Capece, CEO of CROOW shared their experiences in growing their respective digital agencies and instantly felt passionate and compelled to share their tips, skills, and secrets with others. The marketplace for agencies and professional services is evolving rapidly, so it’s more important than ever to be empowered with tools and knowledge to ensure long-term business sustainability.

“Leaders encounter the biggest problems identifying the right metrics to manage a professional services agency,” Pace said. "You can't just get to the end of the month and look at your P&L and say, 'How much did I make?'"

“We’ve been through this process, understand the challenges, and have learned from our mistakes (so you don’t have to!). We’ve developed a proven system that is easily repeatable, scalable, and adaptable to your unique needs.”

As part of Level Up, the co-authors created a proprietary five-step framework, Agile Management System, to help put any services business on a pathway to success. The system is based on a collection of tips and lessons that have been provided by some of the most recognized organizations in the world.

For more information or to download the editors cut version of Level Up for free, visit https://croow.com/levelup/

About CROOW

CROOW is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform built to enable agencies and professional services organizations to break through barriers and accelerate growth. CROOW is designed to help organizations unify teams, automate processes, and deliver profitable work. Beyond its best-in-breed project management features, CROOW is a performance management platform that includes everything you need to manage a creative or services organization. CROOW really shines with advanced collaboration and business intelligence designed for the creative class. It helps leaders predict upcoming work, optimize resources, and make smart decisions faster. Just 2 years old, CROOW has already been named one of the 50 most innovative companies in Tampa Bay. CROOW is built to help teams reach their full potential. Ready to Unite & Conquer? Join the CROOW.



About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps businesses to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Their teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts that unites the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. They use the design thinking approach to define brands, design services, and deliver experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, the Johnson Awards as International Design Leader of the Year., and American Business Awards as Professional Services Firm of the Year.