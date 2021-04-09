Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burgum statement on President Biden’s executive action on guns

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today regarding President Biden’s executive action on guns.

“We stand united with our congressional delegation in opposition to President Biden’s executive actions threatening the Second Amendment rights of North Dakotans,” Burgum said. “Our state has a culture of deep respect for firearm safety and a rich heritage of hunting, and we strongly support gun rights for law-abiding citizens. Our state Constitution declares that the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of yourself, your family and your property ‘shall not be infringed,’ and we will vigorously oppose any action that would deny that right.”

