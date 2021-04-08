Transportation Committee – Week 13, 2021

HF 380 – Distracted driving instruction

HF 380/SF 317 states that of the 30 hours student drivers must complete in an approved driver education course, at least four hours must include curricula on substance abuse and distracted driving, and provide awareness about sharing the road with bicycles and motorcycles. [4/7: 44-0 (Excused: Brown, Carlin, Dawson, Hogg, Nunn, Schultz)]