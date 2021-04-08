Rules Committee – Week 13, 2021

SR 6 – Appointment confirmations allowed through end of session
SR 6 is a resolution allowing the Senate to continue work on appointees after the April 1 deadline set in Code section 2.32. This covers appointments made by both the Governor and other appointing authorities.
[4/6 short form (Excused: R. Smith, Wahls, Zaun)]
