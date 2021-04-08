Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on New Space Systems Command 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the announcement that the U.S. Air Force will establish the Space Systems Command as a field command of the U.S. Space Force, to be headquartered at Los Angeles Air Force Base:

“This is a critical investment in California’s vital aerospace and defense industries, and it represents a slew of new good-paying jobs as we continue to rebuild our economy better than before. My Administration made it a priority to push for more federal investment in the defense aerospace industry, and this new Space Systems Command – which will have nationwide authority over launches and procurement – is a big win for the innovation economy that has made California the nation’s engine of transformative growth, technology and ideas.”

