‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Salutes and Supports War Veterans That Find Solace Through Ayahuasca for PTSD
My hope continues to be, that the BINGE story will lead any suffering person to the kind of contentment that I have found in my own healing with plant medicine.”GUANACASTE, COSTA RICA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson are focused on the impact of ancient plant medicines on the healing of modern psychological trauma in War Veterans with severe PTSD.
— Mahne said
The intention of our story ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ is ultimately to elevate consciousness related to non-traditional forms of healing and change HUMANITY. Mahne observed, “Every culture is so hypocritical when it comes to medicines. Each set aside a couple of drugs that are considered legal, as we see with alcohol and cigarettes. But, in the case of actual plant medicines like Ayahuasca, this sanction doesn’t apply. The irony is an outrage, in that Ayahuasca is a non-addictive and powerful healing medicine. When compared to the ravages of cigarettes and alcohol, it’s hard to believe that we haven’t risen up against the establishment to demand change.”
Perhaps the most dramatic evidence of Ayahuasca’s healing properties has been witnessed in the lives of traumatized War Veterans. Like Ajax, the great Greek warrior, soldiers are literally torn apart from the inside, victimized as witnesses to the destructive nature of man. Like Ajax, they can literally lose the ability to speak, reduced to expressing themselves through violence and self-destruction. As evidenced that 22 War Veterans commit suicide every day, that’s over 8,000 deaths a year.
For those interested, there is a compelling documentary that details the impact that Ayahuasca is having in the healing of such soldiers. The critically acclaimed documentary “From Shock to Awe” chronicles the quest of PTSD suffering War Veterans, that find peace through ancient medicines and healers. One such survivor, Mike Cooley said it best, “I want to see something other than hate and death and Ayahuasca allowed to see love and peace.”
Mahne said “We live in treacherous times, where it is difficult for all of us to find ways to cope. PTSD is not only a function of war, but of profound stress and uncertainty in these times in which we live. My hope continues to be, that the BINGE story will lead any suffering person to the kind of contentment that I have found in my own healing with plant medicine. I live in Costa Rica, not as a beautiful diversion… but as a way of accessing the plant medicines and spiritual guidance that is key to my own survival and spiritual growth.”
Join us and donate to support our War Veterans with PTSD by supporting MAPS’ research click here.
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
From Shock to Awe TRAILER