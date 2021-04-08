Broyhill Ball Field Drag

Broyhill Drag Mat is a Steal for Those Who Are On a Strict Budget

DAKOTA CITY, NE, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROYHILL ADDS ECONOMICAL DRAG MAT TO BALL FIELD FINISHER LINE

Broyhill’s popular Ball Field Finisher line just got even better. The line has now been expanded to feature an extremely economical Ball Field Drag Mat and miscellaneous attachments.

The new Broyhill Drag Mat is a steal for those who are on a strict budget and is available for about 1/3rd of the price of the Ball Field Finisher.

The Drag Mat can utilize the same 3-point, quick attach electric lift kit. The former is especially helpful to operators, while the optional electric three-point lift raises and lowers attachments on rear vehicles for hassle-free usage as well as transport.

The Ball Field Drag Mat lift system can be attached to various utility vehicles. These finisher systems continue to be utilized on both national and local ball fields across the country. The optional lift kits can be purchased for a range of vehicles, including John Deere, Kubota, Polaris, Club Car, Honda, and Can-Am, the specifications for which are as follows:

John Deere TS, TX, TG, XUV, HPX

Kubota RTV X900 / X1100

Polaris Ranger

Club Car Carry All II, 272

Honda Pioneer 500 / 700

Can-Am Defender

Going a step further to expand the functional usage of the Ball Field Finishers are sand rakes, finishing brushes, and scarifiers. Furthermore, a trailer package option is also available with either an electronic or manual lift system.

The standard flip-up scarifier and 45-degree trowel bar is a godsend when it comes to landscaping and surface breakup, and also makes for easier, smoother grading required on ball diamonds.

Speaking to soil pattern definition, the 12-inch by 2-inch rubber flails with diamond grooves ensure top-notch quality on this front.

Innovating since 1946, Broyhill prides itself on keeping consumers’ needs at the forefront when introducing and upgrading products. For more information, please visit www.broyhill.com, or email sales@broyhill.com. To register queries or complaints via telephone, please dial 800-228-1003 x134.