Blue Light Announces its Global Information to Intelligence (i2i) Trade show in Tampa Florida
Blue Light will host its annual i2i Conference on October 19-21 2021, at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light LLC selected the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay as the venue for its Global Information to Intelligence Tradeshow to be held in Tampa Florida on October 19-21, 2021.
This annual event provides the only venue for IBM’s i2 Analyst’s Notebook suite of data analytics products as well as supporting technologies and capabilities. The tradeshow brings users, clients, vendors, developers, and partner technologies from around the world together in an informative, exciting 2-day event to showcase new features, capabilities and to provide training and certifications in i2 Analyst’s Notebook.
“We’re excited to announce this event for the global i2 market for 2021,” said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. “after delaying that event last year, it is imperative that i2 users and technology partners get together to share use cases, experiences, and be introduced to the amazing new capabilities that i2 has to combat threats against cybersecurity, national security, and law enforcement as well as insurance, financial and healthcare fraud. The Post Covid world has vast more security challenges that can be mitigated through the use of i2 and its partner technologies.”
The Blue Light event will showcase the i2 development road map, new connective technologies including the i2 Connect gateway, and dozens of new products like facial recognition, license plate readers, RMS/CAD products, case management technologies, and social media/Publicly Available Information products that now work with the i2 portfolio of products. Training and CPE certification in i2 Analyst’s Notebook will also be available.
About Blue Light
Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions for Law Enforcement and other industries to address violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management. The company’s Blue Fusion Federated Search connector for IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook turns i2 into a single-pane, 360-degree security, and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics with unlimited access to any accessible data source or technology. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, casinos, and municipalities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.
Bluelight…Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com
