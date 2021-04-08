Strategic Resource Alternatives (SRA) Picks Intelligent Contacts For Consumer-Focused Communication & Payment Solutions

SRA and Intelligent Contacts Join Forces to Bring Best in Class ARM Services Strategic Resource Alternatives Chooses Intelligent Contacts to Provide Consumer-Focused Communication and Payment Solutions

Technology partnership paves way for making consumer convenience top priority through self-resolution and preferred channel digital communications.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Resource Alternatives (SRA), a full-service accounts receivable services provider, has joined forces with Intelligent Contacts to meet the growing industry demand for consumer-focused payment and communication experiences.

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, SRA’s partnership with Intelligent Contacts underscores a long-standing commitment to pairing its world-class talent and exceptional customer service with industry-leading technology.

“Intelligent Contacts offers the full suite of digital payment and communication tools we were looking for within one integrated platform,” said David Aglira, SRA’s Chief Operations Officer. “This move allows us to consolidate payment and communication interactions into one place, which will improve the efficiency of our operations.”

SRA has a long history of serving its clients' accounts receivable needs using 100% compliant best practices and a steadfast commitment to treating every account holder with compassion and integrity. This partnership continues this commitment as consumer interactions become increasingly digital and personalized.

“We believe a big part of compassionate collection is understanding that each individual is facing a unique set of challenges,” said Aglira. “We want them to feel empowered to handle their financial responsibilities in ways that are convenient and flexible.”

“It was apparent from our early discussions that David and the rest of SRA’s executive team have a clear vision for where they are going as a company,” said Ed Ujcich, senior account executive at Intelligent Contacts. “They are in the middle of an aggressive growth and acquisition phase and need a technology partner to help them scale quickly. The fit couldn’t be better.”

As SRA continues to expand its footprint in the financial services and BPO space, harnessing the power of AI and machine learning has become a significant focus. Moving to one fully-integrated platform will give SRA the holistic view it needs to serve clients more effectively.

“Machine-learning and automation are quickly becoming a crucial component of both the first and third-party collection process,” said Aglira. “We’re looking forward to incorporating these types of data-driven tools and strategies into practice.”

ABOUT SRA

Led by industry leaders with an average 30+ years of success, SRA remains a pioneer among consumer and commercial receivable management providers by merging operational excellence, analytics, compliance, and cutting-edge technology to deliver uncompromising results.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT CONTACTS

Intelligent Contacts is an enterprise-level cloud contact center provider and Certified PCI-DSS Level I provider of innovative payment solutions for the financial services and healthcare industries.

Hosted Contact Center (HCC) is a full-featured inbound/outbound/PBX communication platform w/ a predictive dialer and omnichannel messaging (voice, SMS, email, chat).

Intelligent Portal – an online consumer payment platform with virtual negotiation, digital wallet, built-in compliance features, and integrated SMS/Email messaging.