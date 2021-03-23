CEO Monthly Names Intelligent Contacts' Jeff Mains As 2020 CEO Of the Year

CEO Monthly names Intelligent Contacts' Jeff Mains its 2020 CEO of the Year Intelligent Contacts - Enterprise Hosted Contact Center and Consumer Payment Portals Intelligent Contacts Jeff Mains named CEO Monthly's CEO of the Year

The magazine announced its’ pick in the March 2021 issue, in a feature entitled, Commitment to Connection Drives Success for Intelligent Contacts.

Jeff Mains specific role was working with client CEOs and executives in helping them rethink and pivot their businesses to meet the changing needs within this new reality.” — Laura Brookes, Senior Editor

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Monthly, a magazine dedicated to providing the latest news and features across the business world, awarded its' 2020 CEO of the Year award to Intelligent Contacts' Jeff Mains. The announcement appeared in the March 2021 issue which spotlighted leaders and technologies that helped redefine how we work following the unprecedented challenges of 2020.

Mains is the CEO and founder of Intelligent Contacts, a leading provider of cloud contact center software and consumer-centric payment technology. The editors of CEO Monthly recognized his company's ability to quickly transition the business communication of its clients to a work-from-home environment.

“Last year, more than anything, offered an opportunity to redefine the workplace,” said Laura Brookes, Senior Editor. “Businesses that have never delved into the realm of remote working suddenly found themselves with few other options. Out of this glaring need, Intelligent Contacts sprang into being.”

“Because our technology is cloud-based, we’ve always approached corporate and business-to-consumer communication from the viewpoint ‘anything, or anywhere, is possible,’” said Mains. “We helped several of our clients transition employees to a work-from-home environment several years ago—long before the pandemic. We had no idea at the time that those processes we put in place back then would provide such a benefit to all of our clients in 2020.”

Mains discovered another need arise amid the economic challenges of 2020—the need to personally connect with his clients. It was this personal connection, which CEO Monthly highlighted in its article, that was a determining factor in selecting Mains as CEO of the Year.

“Jeff Mains specific role was working with client CEOs and executives in helping them rethink and pivot their businesses to meet the changing needs within this new reality,” Brookes noted in her piece. “Remaining agile and raising the level of engagement rather than retreating was the path to success, and Mains helped his clients find that.”

Part of that path to success for Mains and Intelligent Contacts has been engineering for speed and agility. “Successful CEOs can anticipate market disruption, but to take advantage of that foresight, the business processes must be designed for speed and agility,” said Mains. “The most adaptable business wins."

When technology companies optimize around speed and agility, Mains believes, they can create unseen opportunities for their clients and drive long-lasting success.

About Intelligent Contacts

Founded a little over 10 years ago, Intelligent Contacts has grown from a small technology startup to an enterprise-level cloud contact center provider and Certified PCI-DSS Level I provider of innovative payment solutions for the financial services and healthcare industries.

Our solutions deliver the personalized, automated, and fully mobile convenience consumers want when communicating (voice, text, email, chat) or paying a bill on their own schedule.

Intelligent Contacts has two core technology offerings: Omni-Channel Communications and Consumer Payment Portal Solutions.

IC’s Hosted Contact Center (HCC) is a full-featured inbound/outbound/PBX communication platform that includes predictive, power, progressive, and manual dialing modes, and sophisticated skills and priority-based call routing.

Intelligent Portal is consumer-driven payment software built with the debt recovery industry in mind. Intelligent Portal allows consumers to manage and resolve their accounts according to your specified business rules quickly and easily.