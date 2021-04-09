R4G Launches Fun Reward Napa Girls Party The Perfect LA Getaway One Hour Away
Recruiting for Good created Napa Girls Party reward to help fund "We Use Our Voice for Good" a meaningful program for girls; and reward luxury weekend getaways.
Recruiting for Good launches fun reward 'Napa Girls Party;' to inspire women participation in R4G's referral program and help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good." Referrals enable our staffing agency to generate more proceeds for good.
Exclusive girlfriend weekend travel reward includes; 3 night luxury hotel accommodations and two $250 airfare gift cards.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "These are some of Napa's best celebrations: Auction Napa Valley, Festival Napa Valley, and Napa Valley Film Festival. Refer a company hiring professional staff to our agency; to help fund our girls program and enjoy LA's Perfect Getaway One Hour Away!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com Happy Wherever You Go.
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
