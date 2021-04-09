State University of New York (SUNY) Successfully Join Its Vast Campus Infrastructure as One With CloudConnect.
Maintaining separate identities, Forsyte I.T. Solutions helps SUNY achieve its cross-organization collaboration goals.
CloudConnect uses B2B objects, Azure, and the University-wide tenant to allow SUNY users to work and collaborate in a much more secure fashion.”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in 2019, State University of New York (SUNY) CISO, Ken Runyon had an idea. The idea centered around connecting the nation’s largest university system as one yet maintaining separate identities entirely. At the time, there was no simple solution to create such an environment without standing up intense infrastructure and absorbing enormous costs.
— Ken Runyon
As SUNY began to consider its options, Runyon turned to Microsoft Gold Partner expert Forsyte I.T. Solutions for the solution. Working with Microsoft account executives and the directors of IT within the SUNY system, Forsyte asked the important questions that needed to be answered to create an effective connection. Understanding the importance of the connection and the reasons behind it, Forsyte developed an advanced cross-organization collaboration SaaS application called CloudConnect.
The first of its kind, CloudConnect gives SUNY the platform it needs to easily and securely connect its 64-campus entities as though one while maintaining separate identities. SUNY and Forsyte alike are proud of the invention and evolution of the powerhouse tool, CloudConnect, which leverages a multitude of advanced Microsoft technologies. SUNY continues to focus on security, productivity, and collaboration as it moves into its 74th year of supporting faculty, staff, and students on the road to success. Additional projects are in the works between Forsyte and SUNY, and we look forward to learning more about the ways they continue to drive technology innovation together.
Stefanie Dunn
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
+1 904-274-5574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn