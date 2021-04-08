McCarter Examines Marketing to Moms Brand Partnerships On M2Moms® - The Constant Conference
Partnerships multiply the reach of marketing budgets
These partnerships created a lot of excitement and goodwill in their respective brand categories and drove additional sales.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first article of her new M2Moms® series, award-winning global marketing guru, Katrina McCarter, Founder/CEO of Marketing to Mums, examines the proven business strategy of partnerships. McCarter explains, “Partnerships let today’s budget strapped marketers do more while spending less. In the course of my new series we’ll show marketers how to conceive, source and structure brand building partnerships. Partnerships that multiply the reach of every marketing dollar.”
— Katrina McCarter, Founder/CEO of Marketing to Mums
M2Moms®-The Constant Conference is a 24/7 online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers build better business with today’s moms and families. McCarter, an internationally recognized marketing to moms expert, is a regular contributor to M2Moms®.
McCarter continued, “The first article shows how partnerships work, especially unexpected partnerships which are often about more than making money. We’ll look at Mercedes Benz-USA and Mattel, Netflix and Nike, and Hershey’s global partnership with women artists. These partnerships created a lot of excitement and goodwill in their respective brand categories and drove additional sales.”
According to Nan McCann, Founding Producer of M2Moms®,” Katrina always leads the way in research, strategy and marketing to moms and families everywhere. Her work is longitudinal in that she has been focusing on this topic for a number of years. This is her expertise and why her practical advice to marketers is so valuable. It helps that she’s also a mom (mum!). Katrina is one of the most popular M2Moms® contributors and is consistently one of the most highly rated presenters at our live events.”
Additional current M2Moms® articles include: “Six Key Marketing To Moms Strategies”; “Using Qualitative Research To Build The Brand That Women Want”; “Brand Opportunities In Mom Market Subsegments”, “Multi-Year Research On Moms Shopping Trends” “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”; brand reminders that “Black Lives Matter At Home Too ”; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
M2Moms® Sponsors:
AARP, Healthline Parenthood, GfK, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, Paramount Market Publishing, Pepper Miller Group, Snippies, Springboard Global Enterprises and Bittner Movement.
About M2Moms® To learn more: www.M2Moms.com or nan@pme-events.com M2Moms® is produced by PME® Enterprises LLC.
Nan McCann
PME Enterprises LLC
+1 8607242649
email us here