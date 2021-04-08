For Immediate Release:

April 7, 2021
212-417-5801
press@dos.ny.gov

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on April 13, at 10:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (WebEx). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Meeting of the Board WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mda53c62b67e7f5f70a850c94a89ae328 meeting number (Access Code) 185 827 4398 2. If requested, enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: Cem123 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To Join from a video system or application Dial: 1858274398@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500 Password: 1858274398## ##

For assistance ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc 2. On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: john.fatato@dos.ny.gov or 1-518-473-3355.

###