2021-04-05 16:36:26.423 First $3 Million Top Prize Won on New $30 Scratchers Ticket

Jeffry Zwetow of St. Louis has claimed the first of four $3 million top prizes on the Missouri Lottery’s newest $30 Scratchers game, “300X.” The win marked the fourth time a Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize worth more than a million dollars has been claimed this year.

Zwetow’s winning ticket was purchased at Schnuck’s Market, 5055 Arsenal St., in St. Louis.

“300 X” launched on Jan. 4 and offers over $108.4 million in unclaimed prizes, as well as three more top prizes of $3 million and three prizes of $100,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.