2021-04-08 08:55:04.25 $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Carl Junction

A prize from the Nov. 21, 2020, Powerball drawing worth $100,000 was recently claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s Springfield office. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 1201 Briarbrook Drive, in Carl Junction.

The winning ticket, which matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, was purchased by Joseph Gonzales of Carl Junction. Because he played the Power Play® feature, his prize was instantly doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 when the Power Play number drawn was 2.

The winning numbers that night were 51, 54, 57, 60 and 69 with a Powerball number of 11.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Jasper County won more than $14.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.5 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

