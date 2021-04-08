Ambassador Enterprises relocates to Diebold Road
The new location provides greater accessibility and optimizes collaboration and teamwork opportunities for AE and its partners.
We are proud to have our headquarters in the heart of our region. Being in our new building will enhance the culture of relational engagement, community, and teamwork that we’re striving for.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises announced it has relocated to 11020 Diebold Road. The move to its new offices is another step towards AE’s purpose in being the preferred legacy partner for strategic impact in northeast Indiana.
— Daryle Doden, CEO
“We are proud to have our headquarters in the heart of our region,” says Daryle Doden, Ambassador Enterprises CEO. “Being in our new building will enhance the culture of relational engagement, community, and teamwork that we’re striving for.”
“Our new location provides easy access from all directions,” says Ambassador Enterprises president Arlan Friesen. “Being here makes it more conducive for connecting with our current and prospective business, nonprofit, community, and civic partners.”
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1 billion in annualized revenue and more than 2,800 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
