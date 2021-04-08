Alt36 Delivers Unheard of Next Day Funding to All Cannabis Retailers

Cannabis retailers can now enjoy compliant, safe, and swift next day funding when they accept Alt36 as their cashless payment solution in-store and online!

Their New Proprietary Software is Solving a Major Pain Point in the Industry

...Alt36's next day funding is a huge edge on the competition and we plan to take advantage of it.” — Josh Eisenberg Co-Founder, COO Pineapple Ventures, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading, compliant, cashless payment solution, Alt36, is trailblazing in the payment processing niche of the cannabis industry once again. The software company developed a proprietary, pass-thru model which enables Alt36 to offer NEXT DAY FUNDING to retailers. This means all in-store and delivery purchases made using their digital payment processing platform will be funded to their retailers the very next business day. The platform works much like Venmo does, yet operates compliantly within the high-risk and regulated industry to ensure safe and compliant financial operations for any cannabis retailer who partners with them and accepts Alt36 at their brick and mortar or online/delivery location(s).

Alt36’s Next Day Funding Model is a first for the industry and a huge value-add for retailers. One of the main issues and pain points with payments in the cannabis industry is that there are a ton of noncompliant solutions out there, tricking both retailers and banks -- getting unsuspecting business owners into hot legal water before they know it…. their funds being held becomes the least of their worries.

"Cash flow is such an important yet overlooked aspect when going into business, especially in the cannabis industry. We have tried so many different payment options but the ones with crazy reserves and hold times on our money have just caused us more headaches. All of our vendors appreciate it when we can meet our obligations on time. Alt36's next-day funding is a huge edge on the competition and we plan to take advantage of it."

- Josh Eisenberg Co-Founder, COO Pineapple Ventures, Inc.

More benefits from Alt36’s Next Day Funding Model:

• Automatic funding next business day

• Clear reporting for retailers

• Built-in, timely, rejected payments alerts + tracking

• Prevent intentional fraud from customers

• Require customers to settle outstanding balances prior to making a future purchase,

• Alt36 is registered as a money services business on the federal level (that is not the case with all other processing services in the industry) - meaning they’re fully transparent + compliant. Any retailers who accept them are inherently safe and can operate their business worry-free.

About Alt36

Alt36 provides a fully compliant and contactless payment platform to the cannabis industry, offering consumers a safe, simple and easy way to complete their purchase, with no surcharge and plenty of community benefits.

###