Alt Thirty Six Appoints New Female CEO & Recruits Talented Senior Leadership Team

Lauren Murphy - CEO of Alt Thirty Six

Compliant Digital Payment Solution in the Cannabis Industry, Alt Thirty Six, Poises Itself For Rapid Growth in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alt Thirty Six, a leading provider of compliant contactless payment solutions for the cannabis industry, announced today that Co-Founder Lauren Murphy has been appointed CEO, following November’s resignation of former CEO and Co-Founder, Ken Ramirez.

Murphy formerly served as President of the disruptive fintech company in 2015. She brings extensive experience and intimate knowledge of the industry and the cannabis fintech niche.

“We are very excited to have Lauren step into the CEO role as we navigate through the next exciting stage of our growth,” stated Melody Wigdahl, Alt Thirty Six board member and Founder of Merchant Services, Etc., an international payments consulting firm. “Her industry background and experience with early-stage funding, her compliant banking knowledge and relationships are valuable assets to us right now.”

The company also announced two senior leadership talents to head up Marketing & Sales. Jillian Christi will be joining Alt Thirty Six as Head of Marketing and Lou Caporaletti will be joining Alt Thirty Six as Head of Inside Sales & Partner Channels. Christi hails from mega-brands like Red Bull North America and NBC - bringing extensive experience in multichannel marketing, brand strategy, and public relations, while Caporaletti has an extensive background in both software sales and strategic partnership development.

“Jillian and Lou are joining Alt Thirty Six at the perfect time in our growth - their skill sets are exactly what we need right now,” commented Murphy. “With Jillian and Lou on the team, we are perfectly poised to deliver on our brand promise of boldly dedicating our focus on delighting our end-consumers...truly exciting product and brand developments and repositioning will be rolling out in Q1.”

About Alt Thirty Six

Alt Thirty Six provides a fully compliant and contactless payment platform to the cannabis industry, offering consumers a safe, simple and easy way to complete their purchase, with no surcharge and plenty of community benefits.

###